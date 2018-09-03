Halsey & G-Eazy Post New Selfies After Getting Back Together

Halsey and G-Eazy are back together as a couple following their brief split over the summer.

The 23-year-old singer and the 29-year-old rapper posed for some swimsuit selfies, which were posted to her Instagram account on Sunday (September 2).

Halsey and G-Eazy kissed on stage during his N.J. show on Friday and they shared the stage again on Saturday in Virginia.

Amid the reconciliation, G-Eazy has been in a feud with fellow rapper Machine Gun Kelly over Halsey.

MGK and Halsey were rumored to be in a fling after she split from G-Eazy, which he referenced in a freestyle rap. G-Eazy then responded with his song “Bad Boy.”