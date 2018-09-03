Inspirational YouTube Star Claire Wineland Dies at 21

Claire Wineland has sadly died at the young age of 21.

The YouTube star was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at birth and she underwent a nine-hour lung transplant surgery last week, but she suffered a stroke after it and her family had to make the decision to take her off life support.

“Last night at 6:00pm, Claire Wineland our inspirational founder passed away. She was not in any pain and the medical staff said it was the most peaceful passing they had ever witnessed,” Claire‘s charity Claire’s Place Foundation wrote on Facebook.

“She was surrounded by love and with her mother Melissa Yeager and father John Wineland; they saw her into this world for her first breath and were with her for her last,” the statement continued. “She suffered a massive stroke on August 26th after a successful double lung transplant. The stroke was caused by a blood clot. After a week of intensive care and various life saving procedures, it became clear that it was Claire’s time to go.”

Claire is an organ donor and her mother has confirmed that she has already saved the lives of two people.

“Claire was able to save the life of two people, her right kidney was transplanted to a 44-year-old woman in San Diego, and her left kidney was transplanted to a 55-year-old male in Northern California,” Melissa Yeager told CNN. “Also, Claire’s corneas and tissue was recovered and she will be able to enhance the life of up to 50 people.”

We send our thoughts and condolences to Claire’s loved ones during this difficult time.