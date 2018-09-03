Jada Pinkett Smith & Daughter Willow Smith Go Shopping Together Over Labor Day Weekend!

Willow Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are enjoying some family time together!

The 17-year-old singer and actress and the 46-year-old Gotham star were spotted shopping together on Sunday (September 2) in Calabasas, Calif.

The mother-daughter duo enjoyed the Labor Day weekend sales and bonded as they smiled and laughed while shopping the day away.

Jada and Willow are also working on music together!

“I actually have a song with Willow that we did together. It’s called ‘Dear Father’ and we are still working on it. But it’s pretty dope,” Jada revealed earlier in the summer.