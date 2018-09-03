Top Stories
Fan Conspiracy Theory About Kim Kardashian Having Affair With Drake Goes Viral

Mike Colter Apologizes for Joking About Bishop Touching Ariana Grande During Aretha Franklin's Funeral

Dominic Cooper & Gemma Chan Relax at the Beach in Spain

Offset Gets His & Cardi B's Daughter's Name Tattooed on His Face

Mon, 03 September 2018 at 12:24 am

Mon, 03 September 2018 at 12:24 am

Jada Pinkett Smith & Daughter Willow Smith Go Shopping Together Over Labor Day Weekend!

Willow Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are enjoying some family time together!

The 17-year-old singer and actress and the 46-year-old Gotham star were spotted shopping together on Sunday (September 2) in Calabasas, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jada Pinkett Smith

The mother-daughter duo enjoyed the Labor Day weekend sales and bonded as they smiled and laughed while shopping the day away.

Jada and Willow are also working on music together!

“I actually have a song with Willow that we did together. It’s called ‘Dear Father’ and we are still working on it. But it’s pretty dope,” Jada revealed earlier in the summer.
Posted to: Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith

