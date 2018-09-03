Mon, 03 September 2018 at 10:30 pm
Jennifer Lopez Misses Alex Rodriguez After 'One Day Apart'
Jennifer Lopez is so in love with her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez that it’s hard for her to spend time away from him.
The 49-year-old entertainer, who will be in Las Vegas this week for her All I Have shows at Planet Hollywood, is already missing her man after spending one day apart.
“One day apart and already missing this one… @arod,” Jennifer captioned a photo of Alex, 43, on her Instagram account. She added the emojis of kissy lips and a heart.
Alex previously shared the photo on his Instagram account last week.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez
Sponsored Links by ZergNet