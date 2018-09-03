Top Stories
Noah Cyrus &amp; Lil Xan Seemingly Split After He Accuses Her of Cheating

Noah Cyrus & Lil Xan Seemingly Split After He Accuses Her of Cheating

Lindsay Lohan Shares Viral Dancing Video: 'Do the Lilo!'

Lindsay Lohan Shares Viral Dancing Video: 'Do the Lilo!'

Kim Kardashian Responds to Rumors of Affair with Drake

Kim Kardashian Responds to Rumors of Affair with Drake

Bella Thorne's Home Burglarized, $150k in Goods Stolen

Bella Thorne's Home Burglarized, $150k in Goods Stolen

Mon, 03 September 2018 at 10:30 pm

Jennifer Lopez Misses Alex Rodriguez After 'One Day Apart'

Jennifer Lopez Misses Alex Rodriguez After 'One Day Apart'

Jennifer Lopez is so in love with her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez that it’s hard for her to spend time away from him.

The 49-year-old entertainer, who will be in Las Vegas this week for her All I Have shows at Planet Hollywood, is already missing her man after spending one day apart.

“One day apart and already missing this one… @arod,” Jennifer captioned a photo of Alex, 43, on her Instagram account. She added the emojis of kissy lips and a heart.

Alex previously shared the photo on his Instagram account last week.

One day apart and already missing this one… @arod 💋♥️

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mel B is slamming ex husband Stephen Belafonte after he claimed she's an unfit mother - TMZ
  • This famous YouTuber just got his first tattoo - and documented the whole process - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Garner celebrates one-year anniversary on Instagram - TooFab
  • This movie got an eight-minute standing ovation at the 2018 Venice Film Festival - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the latest scoop on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Just Jared Jr