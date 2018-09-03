Kim Kardashian Responds to Rumors of Affair with Drake

Kim Kardashian is speaking out in response to rumors that she had an affair with Drake.

There is a fan theory that Kim and Drake once hooked up because of the lyrics in some of his songs.

“Never happened. End of story,” Kim commented on a social media post about the theory on Monday morning (September 3).

Sources close to Kim also confirmed to TMZ that she has never slept with Drake, either while she was married or before she was married.