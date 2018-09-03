Liam McIntyre Looks Fit Heading Out of Spin Class Over Labor Day Weekend!

Liam McIntyre is looking fit and healthy!

The 36-year-old Spartacus star was spotted leaving a spin class on Sunday (September 2) in Studio City, Calif.

Earlier in the summer, Liam was spotted heading out to the Farmers Market with his wife Erin Hasan in Los Angeles.

Liam will star in the upcoming romantic drama See You Soon and in the horror film The Clearing.

See You Soon is about a U.S. soccer star who suffers a career-threatening injury in the run-up to the 2018 World Cup, and during his recovery, embarks on an epic romance with a Russian single mom.