Top Stories
Fan Conspiracy Theory About Kim Kardashian Having Affair With Drake Goes Viral

Mike Colter Apologizes for Joking About Bishop Touching Ariana Grande During Aretha Franklin's Funeral

Dominic Cooper &amp; Gemma Chan Relax at the Beach in Spain

Offset Gets His &amp; Cardi B's Daughter's Name Tattooed on His Face

Mon, 03 September 2018 at 6:00 am

Liam McIntyre Looks Fit Heading Out of Spin Class Over Labor Day Weekend!

Liam McIntyre Looks Fit Heading Out of Spin Class Over Labor Day Weekend!

Liam McIntyre is looking fit and healthy!

The 36-year-old Spartacus star was spotted leaving a spin class on Sunday (September 2) in Studio City, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lia McIntyre

Earlier in the summer, Liam was spotted heading out to the Farmers Market with his wife Erin Hasan in Los Angeles.

Liam will star in the upcoming romantic drama See You Soon and in the horror film The Clearing.

See You Soon is about a U.S. soccer star who suffers a career-threatening injury in the run-up to the 2018 World Cup, and during his recovery, embarks on an epic romance with a Russian single mom.

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Liam McIntyre

