Lindsay Lohan Shares Viral Dancing Video: 'Do the Lilo!'

If you follow pop culture and you’re active on Instagram, you have likely seen the video of Lindsay Lohan dancing in Mykonos already!

Well, the 32-year-old actress has shared one of the many memes that is spreading on social media.

The post that Lindsay shared says, “Me ten minutes after being dramatic for no reason.” She captioned the clip on her own Instagram, “Do the Lilo.” Another video that she posted set the clip to the classic “Do the Hustle” song.

The video was shot over the weekend at the Lohan Beach House in Mykonos, Greece by Neil Wang, who has shared some bonus clips on his Instagram page. See those after the cut!

💕🏳️‍🌈💕 #DoTheLilo A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Sep 3, 2018 at 6:57am PDT

