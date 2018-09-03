Top Stories
Mon, 03 September 2018 at 3:15 pm

Lindsay Lohan Shares Viral Dancing Video: 'Do the Lilo!'

Lindsay Lohan Shares Viral Dancing Video: 'Do the Lilo!'

If you follow pop culture and you’re active on Instagram, you have likely seen the video of Lindsay Lohan dancing in Mykonos already!

Well, the 32-year-old actress has shared one of the many memes that is spreading on social media.

The post that Lindsay shared says, “Me ten minutes after being dramatic for no reason.” She captioned the clip on her own Instagram, “Do the Lilo.” Another video that she posted set the clip to the classic “Do the Hustle” song.

The video was shot over the weekend at the Lohan Beach House in Mykonos, Greece by Neil Wang, who has shared some bonus clips on his Instagram page. See those after the cut!

💕🏳️‍🌈💕 #DoTheLilo

A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on

Click inside to see the bonus clips…

You can see the full video, plus some bonus clips, below.

Watch Busy Philipps and her friend Kelly Oxford try and recreate the dance below!
Photos: Neil Wang
