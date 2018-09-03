Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Responds to Rumors of Affair with Drake

Kim Kardashian Responds to Rumors of Affair with Drake

These 19 TV Shows Are Ending After Their Upcoming Seasons

These 19 TV Shows Are Ending After Their Upcoming Seasons

Fashion Blogger Chiara Ferragni Shares Gorgeous Wedding Pics

Fashion Blogger Chiara Ferragni Shares Gorgeous Wedding Pics

Bella Thorne's Home Burglarized, $150k in Goods Stolen

Bella Thorne's Home Burglarized, $150k in Goods Stolen

Mon, 03 September 2018 at 3:49 pm

Machine Gun Kelly's 'Rap Devil' Stream & Lyrics - Listen to His Eminem Diss Song

Machine Gun Kelly's 'Rap Devil' Stream & Lyrics - Listen to His Eminem Diss Song

Machine Gun Kelly is firing back at Eminem after the rapper targeted him on the new album Kamikaze.

Eminem took aim at MGK on the song “No Alike.” He rapped, “But next time you don’t gotta use Tech N9ne If you wanna come at me with a sub-machine gun / And I’m talkin’ to you, but you already know who the f–k you are, Kelly / I don’t use sublims’ and sure as f–k don’t sneak-diss / But keep commentin’ on my daughter Hailie.”

MGK just dropped a new song “Rap Devil,” which is a nearly five-minute diss track.

He tweeted, “im standing up for not just myself, but my generation. im doing the same sh-t you did back in ur day. life is still real on my side, and i had to take time from the grind to defend myself from someone i called an idol. love, Rap Devil.”

Click inside to read the lyrics to the song…

Read the lyrics below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Eminem, First Listen, Lyrics, Machine Gun Kelly, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mel B is slamming ex husband Stephen Belafonte after he claimed she's an unfit mother - TMZ
  • This famous YouTuber just got his first tattoo - and documented the whole process - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Garner celebrates one-year anniversary on Instagram - TooFab
  • This movie got an eight-minute standing ovation at the 2018 Venice Film Festival - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the latest scoop on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Just Jared Jr