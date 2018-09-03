Machine Gun Kelly's 'Rap Devil' Stream & Lyrics - Listen to His Eminem Diss Song

Machine Gun Kelly is firing back at Eminem after the rapper targeted him on the new album Kamikaze.

Eminem took aim at MGK on the song “No Alike.” He rapped, “But next time you don’t gotta use Tech N9ne If you wanna come at me with a sub-machine gun / And I’m talkin’ to you, but you already know who the f–k you are, Kelly / I don’t use sublims’ and sure as f–k don’t sneak-diss / But keep commentin’ on my daughter Hailie.”

MGK just dropped a new song “Rap Devil,” which is a nearly five-minute diss track.

He tweeted, “im standing up for not just myself, but my generation. im doing the same sh-t you did back in ur day. life is still real on my side, and i had to take time from the grind to defend myself from someone i called an idol. love, Rap Devil.”

