Matt Smith, Lily James, & More Stars Attend Miu Miu's Event at Venice Film Festival

Lily James and Matt Smith pose for photos while attending the Miu Miu Women’s Tales Dinner held during the 2018 Venice Film Festival on Sunday (September 2) in Venice, Italy.

The longtime couple joined a star-studded group of celebs at the event. Matt had the premiere of his movie Charlie Says earlier in the day and his co-stars Hannah Murray, Sosie Bacon, and Marianne Rendon all attended the dinner as well.

More celebs at the event included Suspiria actresses Chloe Moretz, Tilda Swinton, Mia Goth, and director Luca Guadagnino, as well as Douglas Booth, Dakota Fanning, Naomi Watts, Christoph Waltz, Bel Powley, Sadie Sink, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, David Harbour and Alison Sudol, Stacy Martin, Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston, Kristine Froseth, and Derek Blasberg.

FYI: Dakota, Lily, Chloe, Mia, Gugu, Kristine, Stacy, Bel, Sadie, Alison, and Naomi are all wearing Miu Miu. Tilda is wearing Prada. Hannah is wearing Elie Saab. Sosie is wearing Dior.