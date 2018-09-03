Top Stories
These 19 TV Shows Are Ending After Their Upcoming Seasons

These 19 TV Shows Are Ending After Their Upcoming Seasons

Fashion Blogger Chiara Ferragni Shares Gorgeous Wedding Pics

Fashion Blogger Chiara Ferragni Shares Gorgeous Wedding Pics

Fan Conspiracy Theory About Kim Kardashian Having Affair With Drake Goes Viral

Fan Conspiracy Theory About Kim Kardashian Having Affair With Drake Goes Viral

Bella Thorne's Home Burglarized, $150k in Goods Stolen

Bella Thorne's Home Burglarized, $150k in Goods Stolen

Mon, 03 September 2018 at 11:48 am

Matt Smith, Lily James, & More Stars Attend Miu Miu's Event at Venice Film Festival

Matt Smith, Lily James, & More Stars Attend Miu Miu's Event at Venice Film Festival

Lily James and Matt Smith pose for photos while attending the Miu Miu Women’s Tales Dinner held during the 2018 Venice Film Festival on Sunday (September 2) in Venice, Italy.

The longtime couple joined a star-studded group of celebs at the event. Matt had the premiere of his movie Charlie Says earlier in the day and his co-stars Hannah Murray, Sosie Bacon, and Marianne Rendon all attended the dinner as well.

More celebs at the event included Suspiria actresses Chloe Moretz, Tilda Swinton, Mia Goth, and director Luca Guadagnino, as well as Douglas Booth, Dakota Fanning, Naomi Watts, Christoph Waltz, Bel Powley, Sadie Sink, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, David Harbour and Alison Sudol, Stacy Martin, Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston, Kristine Froseth, and Derek Blasberg.

FYI: Dakota, Lily, Chloe, Mia, Gugu, Kristine, Stacy, Bel, Sadie, Alison, and Naomi are all wearing Miu Miu. Tilda is wearing Prada. Hannah is wearing Elie Saab. Sosie is wearing Dior.
Just Jared on Facebook
matt smith lily james miu miu womens tales venice 01
matt smith lily james miu miu womens tales venice 02
matt smith lily james miu miu womens tales venice 03
matt smith lily james miu miu womens tales venice 04
matt smith lily james miu miu womens tales venice 05
matt smith lily james miu miu womens tales venice 06
matt smith lily james miu miu womens tales venice 07
matt smith lily james miu miu womens tales venice 08
matt smith lily james miu miu womens tales venice 09
matt smith lily james miu miu womens tales venice 10
matt smith lily james miu miu womens tales venice 11
matt smith lily james miu miu womens tales venice 12
matt smith lily james miu miu womens tales venice 13
matt smith lily james miu miu womens tales venice 14
matt smith lily james miu miu womens tales venice 15
matt smith lily james miu miu womens tales venice 16
matt smith lily james miu miu womens tales venice 17
matt smith lily james miu miu womens tales venice 18
matt smith lily james miu miu womens tales venice 19
matt smith lily james miu miu womens tales venice 20
matt smith lily james miu miu womens tales venice 21
matt smith lily james miu miu womens tales venice 22
matt smith lily james miu miu womens tales venice 23
matt smith lily james miu miu womens tales venice 24

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Venice Film Festival, Alison Sudol, Bel Powley, Chloe Moretz, Christoph Waltz, Dakota Fanning, David Harbour, Derek Blasberg, Douglas Booth, Emilie Livingston, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Guillermo del Toro, Hannah Murray, Jeff Goldblum, Kim Morgan, Kristine Froseth, Lily James, Luca Guadagnino, marianne rendon, Matt Smith, Mia Goth, Naomi Watts, Sadie Sink, Sosie Bacon, Stacy Martin, Tilda Swinton

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mel B is slamming ex husband Stephen Belafonte after he claimed she's an unfit mother - TMZ
  • This famous YouTuber just got his first tattoo - and documented the whole process - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Garner celebrates one-year anniversary on Instagram - TooFab
  • This movie got an eight-minute standing ovation at the 2018 Venice Film Festival - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the latest scoop on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Just Jared Jr