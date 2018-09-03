Matthew McConaughey Is Building Oscar Buzz at Telluride Film Festival!

Matthew McConaughey wears a red and black plaid shirt while attending the 2018 Telluride Film Festival on Sunday (September 2) in Telluride, Col.

The 48-year-old actor was joined by director Yann Demange for the premiere of their highly anticipated movie White Boy Rick.

Matthew, who won an Oscar in 2014 for Dallas Buyers Club, is getting buzz for his new role.

“One cannot rule out the possibility that McConaughey can crack into the best supporting actor field,” THR‘s Scott Feinberg writes. “In White Boy Rick, the Dallas Buyers Club Oscar winner is playing an iteration of the same character he almost always plays — rough around the edges but nevertheless likable — and that’s OK… He may have just enough showy moments in which he acquits himself well… to capture voters’ attention.”