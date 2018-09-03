Top Stories
Mon, 03 September 2018 at 2:33 pm

Mindy Kaling Explains Why She 'Ugly Cried' While Watching 'Crazy Rich Asians'

Mindy Kaling Explains Why She 'Ugly Cried' While Watching 'Crazy Rich Asians'

Mindy Kaling just saw the hit movie Crazy Rich Asians and she opened up about her thoughts in a series of tweets.

One of the most emotional moments of the movie for Mindy was seeing the relationship between Constance Wu‘s character Rachel and her mother.

“no one told me that Crazy Rich Asians would also carry a powerful statement about single moms and their bonds with their daughters. I was bawling. Crazy Ugly Crying From Me,” Mindy tweeted.

Mindy is a single mother to a daughter named Katherine, who was born last December.

See the rest of her thoughts in the tweets below.

Click inside to read the rest of the tweets…

Photos: Getty
