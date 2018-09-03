Mindy Kaling Explains Why She 'Ugly Cried' While Watching 'Crazy Rich Asians'
Mindy Kaling just saw the hit movie Crazy Rich Asians and she opened up about her thoughts in a series of tweets.
One of the most emotional moments of the movie for Mindy was seeing the relationship between Constance Wu‘s character Rachel and her mother.
“no one told me that Crazy Rich Asians would also carry a powerful statement about single moms and their bonds with their daughters. I was bawling. Crazy Ugly Crying From Me,” Mindy tweeted.
Mindy is a single mother to a daughter named Katherine, who was born last December.
See the rest of her thoughts in the tweets below.
Quick Crazy Rich Asian thoughts from this Medium Rich South Asian thot:
— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) September 3, 2018
1) Constance was revelatory. Such a superstar, so warm and vulnerable. And AN ECON PROFESSOR romantic comedy lead! Bye cupcake bakery art dealer blahdee blah girl
— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) September 3, 2018
2) perfect wish fulfillment sights and sounds of beautiful Singapore. So great to see a non-European setting for love to unfold. Can they do a “sex and the city” style bus tour in Singapore? I would go! 😍
— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) September 3, 2018
3) the fashion was off the chain, and there was even a MAKEOVER MONTAGE that @awkwafina hosted! Each character was so clearly defined, sartorially. Feast for the eyes for this costume nerd! 💃🏻
— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) September 3, 2018
4) not to be tacky but it felt so good to be immersed in so much Asian attractiveness. Even more than the tiny waists and 8 packs (which was super impressive), there was so many beautiful happy Asian couples. I loved it. 🙌🏾
— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) September 3, 2018
5) no one told me that Crazy Rich Asians would also carry a powerful statement about single moms and their bonds with their daughters. I was bawling. Crazy Ugly Crying From Me 🤦🏾♀️
— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) September 3, 2018