Nicki Minaj Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction at Made in America

Mon, 03 September 2018 at 11:13 am

Nicki Minaj was one of the performers at the 2018 Made in America Festival over the weekend and she was the victim of a major wardrobe malfunction on stage.

Both of the 35-year-old entertainer’s breasts popped out of her bra top while she performed on Sunday night (September 2) in Philadelphia, Penn.

Nicki realized what happened pretty quickly and fixed the malfunction, then continued performing like the true pro that she is. You can see the video on Instagram.

Nicki once let her breast hang out completely while attending a fashion show last year, so she probably isn’t too upset about what happened!
Photos: Getty
