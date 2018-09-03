Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Responds to Rumors of Affair with Drake

These 19 TV Shows Are Ending After Their Upcoming Seasons

Fashion Blogger Chiara Ferragni Shares Gorgeous Wedding Pics

Bella Thorne's Home Burglarized, $150k in Goods Stolen

Mon, 03 September 2018 at 2:02 pm

Pregnant Diane Kruger Spotted in NYC - See Her Baby Bump!

Diane Kruger has been keeping a low profile throughout her pregnancy, but she has been spotted stepping out in public a few times over the past couple weeks.

The 42-year-old actress was seen going casual in a t-shirt and sweatpants while running errands on Monday morning (September 3) in New York City.

Diane and her partner Norman Reedus are expecting their first child together later this year. He is also the father of an 18-year-old son with ex Helena Christensen.

diane kruger pregnant baby bump pics 01
diane kruger pregnant baby bump pics 02
diane kruger pregnant baby bump pics 03
diane kruger pregnant baby bump pics 04
diane kruger pregnant baby bump pics 05

Photos: BackGrid USA
