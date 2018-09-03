Pregnant Diane Kruger Spotted in NYC - See Her Baby Bump!

Diane Kruger has been keeping a low profile throughout her pregnancy, but she has been spotted stepping out in public a few times over the past couple weeks.

The 42-year-old actress was seen going casual in a t-shirt and sweatpants while running errands on Monday morning (September 3) in New York City.

Diane and her partner Norman Reedus are expecting their first child together later this year. He is also the father of an 18-year-old son with ex Helena Christensen.