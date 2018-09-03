Ryan Phillippe Stocks Up on Groceries for Labor Day

Ryan Phillippe is all smiles while heading out of the Pavilions supermarket on Sunday (September 2) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 43-year-old actor seemingly stocked up on groceries for a Labor Day celebration.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ryan Phillippe

Ryan‘s show Shooter was recently canceled by USA after three seasons on the network. There are still two more episodes to air.

“if you have been a fan of our show the last 3 years, you DO NOT want to miss these last 3 episodes. be warned, be prepared, we finish strong,” Ryan wrote the other day on Instagram.