Serena Williams Continues to Wear Awesome Tutus at U.S. Open

Serena Williams has been making headlines at the 2018 U.S. Open for her amazing outfit choices and she is continuing to wear tutus while competing!

The 36-year-old tennis star wore a light purple outfit while competing in the fourth round of the tournament on Sunday night (September 2) in New York City.

Serena wore the same outfit during the second round of the tournament last week.

Serena has been wearing tutus on the court after her catsuit outfit was banned by the French Open.

There are eight players left competing in the quarter-finals and Serena will face off against Karolina Pliskova on Tuesday.