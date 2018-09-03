Taylor Swift Performs Rarely Heard Song, Gives Powerful Speech at 'reputation Tour' Show

Taylor Swift performs a surprise song every night on her reputation Stadium Tour and the latest one she sang was a rarely-heard track!

The 28-year-old singer performed her song “Tied Together With a Smile” during her show on Saturday (September 1) in Minneapolis, Minn.

Taylor has previously said she wrote the song about a beauty queen who was the most popular girl in her high school, who also suffered from an eating disorder. She reportedly hasn’t performed the song live in over a decade!

In a speech before performing the song, Taylor opened up about the meaning of the song and said some powerful words to fans in the audience.

“One thing I have noticed in my life is you can never judge what somebody else is going through, even if they seem like they have it all together, they seem like, how can they ever have any problems?” Taylor said (via Billboard). “Somebody is maybe really beautiful or seems like they have it all together, maybe they have a life that you’re really envious of.”

“But I’ve learned that appearances aren’t everything,” she continued. “Just because somebody looks happy doesn’t mean they are. Just because somebody looks healthy doesn’t mean they are.”

“There’s so much pressure on everyone these days to have it all together, to have a perfect body, a perfect life, to know exactly where they want to go with their life” Taylor added. “I think the stress and the pressure of not being able to say that they’re hurting has really taken a toll on a lot of people. So I’m just asking you, just try to be kind to yourself. Just know that there are so many people that are going through the exact same thing that you might be going through, whatever it is.”

Listen to the audio of the song below!