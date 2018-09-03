Top Stories
Noah Cyrus & Lil Xan Seemingly Split After He Accuses Her of Cheating

Lindsay Lohan Shares Viral Dancing Video: 'Do the Lilo!'

Kim Kardashian Responds to Rumors of Affair with Drake

Bella Thorne's Home Burglarized, $150k in Goods Stolen

Mon, 03 September 2018 at 7:01 pm

Victoria Beckham Covers 'British Vogue' with Her Four Kids!

Victoria Beckham is on the cover of British Vogue‘s October 2018 issue with all four of her kids!

The 44-year-old fashion designer and Spice Girls star is pictured alongside sons Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 13, and daughter Harper, 7. Her husband David Beckham is featured in an image in the spread as well.

Here’s what Victoria had to share with the mag:

On her fashion brand: “Everything I am doing is very honest- my product, the way I communicate with my customer, my social-media channels – say what you will about me, but it’s honest, it’s strong and it’s positive.”

On Harper: “She’s been able to run in Alaïa platforms since she was three,” she said, adding that high heels and makeup are only allowed in the house. “On one hand, she’s quite girly, but on the other hand she has three big brothers and likes to run around and play football. She’s not scared of being pushed over… She wants to be an inventor.”

On the importance of family: “People have been making things up about our relationship for 20 years, so David and I are pretty used to ignoring the nonsense and just carrying on as normal. But these things have a wider effect on the people around us, and that’s unfair… We both realize that we are stronger together than we are as individuals. Would either of us be in the position that we are in now had we not met and been together all those years ago? It’s all about the family unit. We are much stronger the six of us, than we would be if we were individuals. We respect that family bond and that is key.”

See the full feature in the October issue of British Vogue, available on digital download and newsstands on Friday (September 7).
