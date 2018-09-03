Vince Vaughn's Wife Kyla Joins Him at 'Dragged Across Concrete' Premiere in Venice

Vince Vaughn hits the red carpet with his wife Kyla Weber at the premiere of Dragged Across Concrete during the 2018 Venice Film Festival on Monday (September 3) in Venice, Italy.

The 48-year-old actor was joined at the event by co-stars Michael Jai White and Tory Kittles, as well as writer and director S. Craig Zahler.

The guys all stepped out at a photo call earlier in the day.

The film follows two overzealous cops who get suspended from the force and then delve into the criminal underworld to get their just due.