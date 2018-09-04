Amanda Bynes Returns to Twitter for Dinner with 'Hairspray' Producer!

Amanda Bynes is back on Twitter!

The 32-year-old actress took to her social media account on Tuesday (September 4) to share a photo of herself grabbing dinner with her former Hairspray producer Neil Moran.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Amanda Bynes

“Me and the incomparable producer of Hairspray, as well as many other amazing things, @neilmeron,” Amanda wrote along with the photo.

Amanda starred as Penny in the 2006 version of Hairspray.

This is the first time Amanda has posted on Twitter since February.

At the end of last year, Amanda‘s lawyer said that she is graduating fashion school this year and has plans to return to acting.