Top Stories
Selena Gomez Breaks Silence on Demi Lovato's Overdose

Selena Gomez Breaks Silence on Demi Lovato's Overdose

Kourtney Kardashian Photographed with Younes Bendjima Weeks After Split

Kourtney Kardashian Photographed with Younes Bendjima Weeks After Split

'The Bachelor' Has Been Revealed!

'The Bachelor' Has Been Revealed!

Does Kendall Jenner Have a New Man in Her Life?

Does Kendall Jenner Have a New Man in Her Life?

Tue, 04 September 2018 at 9:26 pm

Amanda Bynes Returns to Twitter for Dinner with 'Hairspray' Producer!

Amanda Bynes Returns to Twitter for Dinner with 'Hairspray' Producer!

Amanda Bynes is back on Twitter!

The 32-year-old actress took to her social media account on Tuesday (September 4) to share a photo of herself grabbing dinner with her former Hairspray producer Neil Moran.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Amanda Bynes

“Me and the incomparable producer of Hairspray, as well as many other amazing things, @neilmeron,” Amanda wrote along with the photo.

Amanda starred as Penny in the 2006 version of Hairspray.

This is the first time Amanda has posted on Twitter since February.

At the end of last year, Amanda‘s lawyer said that she is graduating fashion school this year and has plans to return to acting.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Twitter
Posted to: Amanda Bynes

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mel B is slamming ex husband Stephen Belafonte after he claimed she's an unfit mother - TMZ
  • This famous YouTuber just got his first tattoo - and documented the whole process - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Garner celebrates one-year anniversary on Instagram - TooFab
  • This movie got an eight-minute standing ovation at the 2018 Venice Film Festival - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the latest scoop on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Just Jared Jr