'American Horror Story' Fan-Favorites Return in First 'Apocalypse' Trailer - Watch Here!

They’re baaaack!

Some of the original stars of American Horror Story make their return in the first official trailer for Apocalypse.

The trailer starts out with newcomer Joan Collins and returning stars Leslie Grossman and Evan Peters flying in a private plane as it’s announced “It’s the end of the world.”

Returning cast members from past seasons of Murder House and Coven including Sarah Paulson, Jessica Lange, Dylan McDermott, Emma Roberts, Taissa Farmiga, and Frances Conroy all make appearances in the new trailer.

Also making his AHS debut in the trailer is Cody Fern – who will be playing the adult Michael Langdon – son of Evan‘s Tate Langdon and Connie Britton‘s Vivien Harmon.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse premieres on Wednesday, September 12 at 10pm ET on FX.

Watch the trailer below!