'Bachelor in Paradise' 2018 - Week 4's Rose Ceremony Pairings Revealed!

There was so much drama on the latest three-hour episode of Bachelor in Paradise, which ended in one of the most dramatic rose ceremonies of the season.

Two of them women who were eliminated from the competition needed medical attention following the rose ceremony and it looks like we’ll see more of what happened on Tuesday night.

There were eight pairs from last week, but one of them split up during Monday night’s episode. Of the seven remaining pairs, five of them stayed the same this week.

Two of the men chose different women and there was one additional man added to paradise this week. Three women were sent home during the rose ceremony.

