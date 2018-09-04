Top Stories
Noah Cyrus &amp; Lil Xan Seemingly Split After He Accuses Her of Cheating

Noah Cyrus & Lil Xan Seemingly Split After He Accuses Her of Cheating

Lindsay Lohan Shares Viral Dancing Video: 'Do the Lilo!'

Lindsay Lohan Shares Viral Dancing Video: 'Do the Lilo!'

Kim Kardashian Responds to Rumors of Affair with Drake

Kim Kardashian Responds to Rumors of Affair with Drake

Bella Thorne's Home Burglarized, $150k in Goods Stolen

Bella Thorne's Home Burglarized, $150k in Goods Stolen

Tue, 04 September 2018 at 2:00 am

'Bachelor in Paradise' 2018 - Week 4's Rose Ceremony Pairings Revealed!

Next Slide »

'Bachelor in Paradise' 2018 - Week 4's Rose Ceremony Pairings Revealed!

There was so much drama on the latest three-hour episode of Bachelor in Paradise, which ended in one of the most dramatic rose ceremonies of the season.

Two of them women who were eliminated from the competition needed medical attention following the rose ceremony and it looks like we’ll see more of what happened on Tuesday night.

There were eight pairs from last week, but one of them split up during Monday night’s episode. Of the seven remaining pairs, five of them stayed the same this week.

Two of the men chose different women and there was one additional man added to paradise this week. Three women were sent home during the rose ceremony.

Click inside to find out who paired up on Bachelor in Paradise…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC
Posted to: Bachelor in Paradise

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mel B is slamming ex husband Stephen Belafonte after he claimed she's an unfit mother - TMZ
  • This famous YouTuber just got his first tattoo - and documented the whole process - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Garner celebrates one-year anniversary on Instagram - TooFab
  • This movie got an eight-minute standing ovation at the 2018 Venice Film Festival - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the latest scoop on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Just Jared Jr