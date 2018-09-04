Bella & Gigi Hadid Cheer on Serena Williams at U.S. Open!

Bella and Gigi Hadid cheer from the stands as they attend the 2018 U.S. Open on Tuesday night (September 4) at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York City.

The model sisters attended the match to support their close friend Serena Williams – who faced off against Karolina Pliskova from the Czech Republic. Serena won match in two sets.

Ahead of the match, Bella took to Instagram to share a view of her and Gigi‘s seats while also screeching, “We love you Serena!”

