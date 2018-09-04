Top Stories
Jonas Brothers Go On Double Date with Fiancees Priyanka Chopra &amp; Sophie Turner!

Jonas Brothers Go On Double Date with Fiancees Priyanka Chopra & Sophie Turner!

Selena Gomez Breaks Silence on Demi Lovato's Overdose

Selena Gomez Breaks Silence on Demi Lovato's Overdose

Are Kourtney Kardashian &amp; Younes Bendjima Back Together? Here's the Latest Scoop

Are Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima Back Together? Here's the Latest Scoop

Does Kendall Jenner Have a New Man in Her Life?

Does Kendall Jenner Have a New Man in Her Life?

Tue, 04 September 2018 at 11:15 pm

Bella & Gigi Hadid Cheer on Serena Williams at U.S. Open!

Bella & Gigi Hadid Cheer on Serena Williams at U.S. Open!

Bella and Gigi Hadid cheer from the stands as they attend the 2018 U.S. Open on Tuesday night (September 4) at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York City.

The model sisters attended the match to support their close friend Serena Williams – who faced off against Karolina Pliskova from the Czech Republic. Serena won match in two sets.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bella Hadid

Ahead of the match, Bella took to Instagram to share a view of her and Gigi‘s seats while also screeching, “We love you Serena!”

Check out Bella‘s post below!

20+ pictures inside of the Hadid sisters at the tennis match…
Just Jared on Facebook
bella hadid gigi hadid cheer on serena williams us open 01
bella hadid gigi hadid cheer on serena williams us open 02
bella hadid gigi hadid cheer on serena williams us open 03
bella hadid gigi hadid cheer on serena williams us open 04
bella hadid gigi hadid cheer on serena williams us open 05
bella hadid gigi hadid cheer on serena williams us open 06
bella hadid gigi hadid cheer on serena williams us open 07
bella hadid gigi hadid cheer on serena williams us open 08
bella hadid gigi hadid cheer on serena williams us open 09
bella hadid gigi hadid cheer on serena williams us open 10
bella hadid gigi hadid cheer on serena williams us open 11
bella hadid gigi hadid cheer on serena williams us open 12
bella hadid gigi hadid cheer on serena williams us open 13
bella hadid gigi hadid cheer on serena williams us open 14
bella hadid gigi hadid cheer on serena williams us open 15
bella hadid gigi hadid cheer on serena williams us open 16
bella hadid gigi hadid cheer on serena williams us open 17
bella hadid gigi hadid cheer on serena williams us open 18
bella hadid gigi hadid cheer on serena williams us open 19
bella hadid gigi hadid cheer on serena williams us open 20
bella hadid gigi hadid cheer on serena williams us open 21
bella hadid gigi hadid cheer on serena williams us open 22
bella hadid gigi hadid cheer on serena williams us open 23
bella hadid gigi hadid cheer on serena williams us open 24

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mel B is slamming ex husband Stephen Belafonte after he claimed she's an unfit mother - TMZ
  • This famous YouTuber just got his first tattoo - and documented the whole process - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Garner celebrates one-year anniversary on Instagram - TooFab
  • This movie got an eight-minute standing ovation at the 2018 Venice Film Festival - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the latest scoop on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Just Jared Jr