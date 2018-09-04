Cara Delevingne & The Guys of PRETTYMUCH Strip Down in New Puma Campaign!

Cara Delevingne and the guys of PRETTYMUCH are showing off their hot bods in Puma‘s new Bodywear Collection!

The 26-year-old model/actress and the guys – Austin Porter, Brandon Arreaga, Edwin Honoret, Nick Mara, and Zion Kuwonu – teamed up with the athletic brand to help launch their new underwear and lounge wear collection.

Puma‘s new Bodywear Collection is available now in stores across Europe as well as online at Puma.com.

Check out Cara and PRETTYMUCH hanging out in Puma‘s new undies in the video below!