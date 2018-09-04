Top Stories
Selena Gomez Breaks Silence on Demi Lovato's Overdose

Kourtney Kardashian Photographed with Younes Bendjima Weeks After Split

'The Bachelor' Has Been Revealed!

Does Kendall Jenner Have a New Man in Her Life?

Tue, 04 September 2018 at 8:37 pm

Cindy Crawford & Kaia Gerber Keep Fit with a Mother-Daughter Workout

Cindy Crawford & Kaia Gerber Keep Fit with a Mother-Daughter Workout

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber match in their workout clothes after going for a workout together on Tuesday morning (September 4) in New York City.

Kaia celebrated her 17th birthday the day before and she’s keeping up with her fitness during her birthday week!

Later in the day, Kaia was seen rocking jean shorts while running errands around the Big Apple.

Cindy and her husband Rande Gerber were spotted on Monday with a case of Casamigos while walking around the city.

FYI: Cindy is wearing Allbirds sneakers.
Photos: SplashNewsOnline, BackGrid USA
Posted to: Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber, Rande Gerber

