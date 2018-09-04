Top Stories
Conrad Sewell Debuts New Song 'Changing' - Listen Now! (Premiere)

Conrad Sewell Debuts New Song 'Changing' - Listen Now! (Premiere)

Conrad Sewell is back with a brand new track called “Changing,” which is premiering right here at Just Jared!

The 30-year-old singer-songwriter’s latest tune was released on Tuesday (September 4), and it’s got a powerful back story.

“‘Changing’ is a super vulnerable and emotional record for me. I wrote it right in the middle of the relationship I was in when I started to realize that I was ruining it, and that my actions were starting to affect her. I would come home and see her crying. She was always upset. She wasn’t the same person that she was when we first started dating. And I felt like it was because of me and the way I was acting,” he says.

“So it was really me apologizing for everything I’ve done. And telling her to never change for anyone because you’re perfect the way you are. Especially don’t change for me because I wasn’t worth it at the time. That’s ‘Changing.’”

Conrad recently performed his single “Healing Hands” on The Voice in Australia, and his Australian tour sold out in ten minutes.

Listen to “Changing” below!
