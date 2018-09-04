'Crazy Rich Asians' Stars Premiere the Movie in London!

Ken Jeong, Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, Awkwafina, and Jing Lusi walk the red carpet at the premiere of their movie Crazy Rich Asians on Tuesday (September 4) at The Ham Yard Hotel in London, England.

The film doesn’t open in theaters in the UK until November 2, so audiences there still have a lot to look forward to!

Crazy Rich Asians has been a massive hit in the U.S. and has remained number one at the box office for three weekends in a row. The movie is now the biggest major studio romantic comedy since The Proposal in 2009, though it looks like it will eclipse that film’s gross by the end of its run.

FYI: Gemma is wearing a Simone Rocha dress and Jimmy Choo shoes. Awkwafina is wearing a John Paul Ataker dress and Jimmy Choo shoes and clutch.