Tue, 04 September 2018 at 11:01 pm

Dakota Fanning Looks Stunning in Her Latest Venice Outfit

Dakota Fanning Looks Stunning in Her Latest Venice Outfit

Dakota Fanning walks the red carpet while attending the Jaeger-LeCoultre Gala Dinner held during the 2018 Venice Film Festival on Tuesday (September 4) in Venice, Italy.

The 24-year-old actress was seen meeting up with her The Alienist co-star Daniel Bruhl at the event.

Dakota has been in Venice for the film festival all week long and she was pictured on Monday arriving on a dock following a ride in water taxi. More pics in the gallery!

FYI: Dakota is wearing a Georges Hobeika Couture dress, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, and a Christian Louboutin clutch at the event.
Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: 2018 Venice Film Festival, Dakota Fanning

