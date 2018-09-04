Dakota Fanning Looks Stunning in Her Latest Venice Outfit

Dakota Fanning walks the red carpet while attending the Jaeger-LeCoultre Gala Dinner held during the 2018 Venice Film Festival on Tuesday (September 4) in Venice, Italy.

The 24-year-old actress was seen meeting up with her The Alienist co-star Daniel Bruhl at the event.

Dakota has been in Venice for the film festival all week long and she was pictured on Monday arriving on a dock following a ride in water taxi. More pics in the gallery!

FYI: Dakota is wearing a Georges Hobeika Couture dress, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, and a Christian Louboutin clutch at the event.