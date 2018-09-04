Top Stories
Selena Gomez Breaks Silence on Demi Lovato's Overdose

Kourtney Kardashian Photographed with Younes Bendjima Weeks After Split

'The Bachelor' Has Been Revealed!

Does Kendall Jenner Have a New Man in Her Life?

Tue, 04 September 2018 at 4:39 pm

David & Victoria Beckham Are a Hot Couple on Subscribers Cover of 'British Vogue'!

Victoria and David Beckham make a hot pair on the subscribers cover of British Vogue, out on Friday (September 7).

Here’s what the 44-year-old fashion designer and Spice Girl had to say…

On succeeding as an underdog: “Talk about an underdog. I was bullied. I wasn’t that clever. Everything you wanted to be – that popular girl – I was the complete other end of the scale.”

On starting her fashion brand: “I wasn’t trying to do anything other than express myself and create clothes I wanted, but couldn’t find. It grew from there.”

Victoria also posed with all four of her children for the October 2018 issue.

See the full feature in the October issue of British Vogue, available on digital download and newsstands on Friday (September 7).
Credit: Mikael Jansson; Photos: British Vogue
