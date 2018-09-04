Demi Moore Brings Her Daughters to 'Now & Then' Screening!

Demi Moore, her daughter Rumer Willis, and co-star Thora Birch speak to the audience during the Cinespia screening of Now and Then on Sunday night (September 2) at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles.

Demi and Thora were two of the stars of the 1995 film and Rumer had a small role in it as well! They were joined by director Lesli Linka Glatter and writer Marlene King at the event.

Demi was joined at the event by all three of her daughters – Rumer, 30, Scout, 27, and Tallulah, 24.

Additional talent included Evan Rachel Wood and Aubrey Plaza.