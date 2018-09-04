Top Stories
Selena Gomez Breaks Silence on Demi Lovato's Overdose

Selena Gomez Breaks Silence on Demi Lovato's Overdose

Kourtney Kardashian Photographed with Younes Bendjima Weeks After Split

Kourtney Kardashian Photographed with Younes Bendjima Weeks After Split

'The Bachelor' Has Been Revealed!

'The Bachelor' Has Been Revealed!

Does Kendall Jenner Have a New Man in Her Life?

Does Kendall Jenner Have a New Man in Her Life?

Tue, 04 September 2018 at 5:42 pm

Demi Moore Brings Her Daughters to 'Now & Then' Screening!

Demi Moore Brings Her Daughters to 'Now & Then' Screening!

Demi Moore, her daughter Rumer Willis, and co-star Thora Birch speak to the audience during the Cinespia screening of Now and Then on Sunday night (September 2) at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles.

Demi and Thora were two of the stars of the 1995 film and Rumer had a small role in it as well! They were joined by director Lesli Linka Glatter and writer Marlene King at the event.

Demi was joined at the event by all three of her daughters – Rumer, 30, Scout, 27, and Tallulah, 24.

Additional talent included Evan Rachel Wood and Aubrey Plaza.
Just Jared on Facebook
demi moore daughters now and then screening 01
demi moore daughters now and then screening 02
demi moore daughters now and then screening 03
demi moore daughters now and then screening 04
demi moore daughters now and then screening 05
demi moore daughters now and then screening 06
demi moore daughters now and then screening 07
demi moore daughters now and then screening 08
demi moore daughters now and then screening 09

Photos: Kelly Lee Barrett/Cinespia
Posted to: Aubrey Plaza, Celebrity Babies, Demi Moore, Evan Rachel Wood, Rumer Willis, Scout Willis, Tallulah Willis, thora birch

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mel B is slamming ex husband Stephen Belafonte after he claimed she's an unfit mother - TMZ
  • This famous YouTuber just got his first tattoo - and documented the whole process - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Garner celebrates one-year anniversary on Instagram - TooFab
  • This movie got an eight-minute standing ovation at the 2018 Venice Film Festival - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the latest scoop on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Just Jared Jr