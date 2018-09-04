Top Stories
Selena Gomez Breaks Silence on Demi Lovato's Overdose

Kourtney Kardashian Photographed with Younes Bendjima Weeks After Split

'The Bachelor' Has Been Revealed!

Does Kendall Jenner Have a New Man in Her Life?

Tue, 04 September 2018 at 11:45 am

Dua Lipa Debuts New Song 'Want To' at Jaguar Event in Amsterdam!

Dua Lipa Debuts New Song 'Want To' at Jaguar Event in Amsterdam!

Dua Lipa is releasing new music!

The 23-year-old “New Rules” superstar celebrated a tech and music collaboration with Jaguar with a live performance on Monday (September 3) at Sugar City in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

During the showcase, Dua performed unreleased track “Want To (Pace Remix),” which will be featured on her upcoming repackage of her debut album out in October, which also includes her highly anticipated collaboration with K-Pop superstars BLACKPINK.

“Want To” was created using innovative technology from the Jaguar all-electric I-PACE, and fans will be offered the opportunity to create their own versions.

Watch below!
Photos: Getty Images
