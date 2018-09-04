Top Stories
Tue, 04 September 2018 at 12:39 pm

Duchess Meghan Markle Looks So Chic in Black Pantsuit at WellChild Awards with Prince Harry!

Duchess Meghan Markle Looks So Chic in Black Pantsuit at WellChild Awards with Prince Harry!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out for a very good cause!

Duchess Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were in attendance at the 2018 WellChild Awards at the Royal Lancaster Hotel on Tuesday (September 4) in London, England.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are attending the @WellChild Awards, celebrating the inspirational qualities of the UK’s seriously ill children and young people, along with those who go that extra mile to make a difference to their lives,” Kensington Palace’s Twitter account posted. “The Duke of Sussex has been Patron of Well Child, the national charity for seriously ill children and their families, since 2007″

FYI: Duchess Meghan is wearing an Altuzarra pantsuit and and blouse by Deitas.
