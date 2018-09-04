Top Stories
Jonas Brothers Go On Double Date with Fiancees Priyanka Chopra &amp; Sophie Turner!

Selena Gomez Breaks Silence on Demi Lovato's Overdose

Are Kourtney Kardashian &amp; Younes Bendjima Back Together? Here's the Latest Scoop

Does Kendall Jenner Have a New Man in Her Life?

Tue, 04 September 2018 at 10:51 pm

Duo Transcend Wow the Crowds with 'America's Got Talent' Semi-Finals Performance - Watch Now!

Duo Transcend Wow the Crowds with 'America's Got Talent' Semi-Finals Performance - Watch Now!

Duo Transcend had audience members on the edge of the seats during their latest performance on America’s Got Talent!

The husband and wife duo of Mary and Tyce totally wowed the crowds during the gravity-defying performance during night one of the semi-finals on Tuesday (September 4).

Their performance started with Mary dangling from their air as Tyce flipped and threw her around – while he was upside-down holding onto a pole with only his legs.

He then dropped his wife into a pool of water – before swinging her around while wearing roller blades and engulfed in flames.

Watch the performance below!
duo transcend wow the crowds with america s got talen semi final performance 01
duo transcend wow the crowds with america s got talen semi final performance 02

Photos: NBC
