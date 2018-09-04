Duo Transcend Wow the Crowds with 'America's Got Talent' Semi-Finals Performance - Watch Now!

Duo Transcend had audience members on the edge of the seats during their latest performance on America’s Got Talent!

The husband and wife duo of Mary and Tyce totally wowed the crowds during the gravity-defying performance during night one of the semi-finals on Tuesday (September 4).

Their performance started with Mary dangling from their air as Tyce flipped and threw her around – while he was upside-down holding onto a pole with only his legs.

He then dropped his wife into a pool of water – before swinging her around while wearing roller blades and engulfed in flames.

