Tue, 04 September 2018 at 9:46 am

Ellen DeGeneres Announces Netflix Comedy Special Title & Premiere Date!

Ellen DeGeneres Announces Netflix Comedy Special Title & Premiere Date!

Ellen DeGeneres makes an exciting announcement on the season 16 premier of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing later today!

On the show, the 60-year-old comedian and talk show host officially revealed her Netflix comedy special, including the show’s title and official release date on the streaming service.

The special, titled Relatable, will be available to stream on December 18.

“I mentioned that I worked a lot over the summer. What I did was I went back to stand-up. I didn’t do stand-up for 15 years and I decided… I just all of a sudden was like I miss stand-up, I want to do it. So I made a deal with Netflix. And I was working on stand-up all summer. I taped it in Seattle. This is the Benaroya Hall where I was. It was so much fun. I loved it so much. The audiences were great, Seattle was great,” Ellen said during her talk show’s opening monologue.
Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
