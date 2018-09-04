Top Stories
Jonas Brothers Go On Double Date with Fiancees Priyanka Chopra &amp; Sophie Turner!

Jonas Brothers Go On Double Date with Fiancees Priyanka Chopra & Sophie Turner!

Selena Gomez Breaks Silence on Demi Lovato's Overdose

Selena Gomez Breaks Silence on Demi Lovato's Overdose

Are Kourtney Kardashian &amp; Younes Bendjima Back Together? Here's the Latest Scoop

Are Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima Back Together? Here's the Latest Scoop

Does Kendall Jenner Have a New Man in Her Life?

Does Kendall Jenner Have a New Man in Her Life?

Tue, 04 September 2018 at 10:15 pm

Emilia Clarke Says Dyeing Her Hair Blonde Killed Her Hair

Emilia Clarke Says Dyeing Her Hair Blonde Killed Her Hair

Emilia Clarke has dyed her hair blonde for many years to play the role of Daenerys Targaryen on the hit show Game of Thrones and now she says her hair is dead.

The 31-year-old actress says that her hair is short right now because it’s dying and she’s currently trying to grow out the blonde.

“Yes, it is quite short – because my hair was, like, dying!” Emilia said in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK. “So I’ve cut it a little bit shorter. It’s almost the shortest it’s been. I’m honestly trying to grow out the blonde, because it’s just killed my hair, and I miss having nice hair! I do like the length but I wish my hair was longer. I do bloody love long hair, but then I’m always dreaming of cutting it all off and having a pixie cut – but I don’t know that my face could take it.”

Game of Thrones returns for its final season next year.
Just Jared on Facebook
emilia clarke says dyeing her hair blonde killed her hair 01
emilia clarke says dyeing her hair blonde killed her hair 02
emilia clarke says dyeing her hair blonde killed her hair 03
emilia clarke says dyeing her hair blonde killed her hair 04
emilia clarke says dyeing her hair blonde killed her hair 05
emilia clarke says dyeing her hair blonde killed her hair 06

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mel B is slamming ex husband Stephen Belafonte after he claimed she's an unfit mother - TMZ
  • This famous YouTuber just got his first tattoo - and documented the whole process - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Garner celebrates one-year anniversary on Instagram - TooFab
  • This movie got an eight-minute standing ovation at the 2018 Venice Film Festival - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the latest scoop on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Just Jared Jr