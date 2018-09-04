Emilia Clarke Says Dyeing Her Hair Blonde Killed Her Hair

Emilia Clarke has dyed her hair blonde for many years to play the role of Daenerys Targaryen on the hit show Game of Thrones and now she says her hair is dead.

The 31-year-old actress says that her hair is short right now because it’s dying and she’s currently trying to grow out the blonde.

“Yes, it is quite short – because my hair was, like, dying!” Emilia said in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK. “So I’ve cut it a little bit shorter. It’s almost the shortest it’s been. I’m honestly trying to grow out the blonde, because it’s just killed my hair, and I miss having nice hair! I do like the length but I wish my hair was longer. I do bloody love long hair, but then I’m always dreaming of cutting it all off and having a pixie cut – but I don’t know that my face could take it.”

Game of Thrones returns for its final season next year.