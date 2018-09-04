Top Stories
Tue, 04 September 2018 at 7:15 pm

Eminem Calls Out His Critics in 'Fall' Music Video - Watch Now!

Eminem Calls Out His Critics in 'Fall' Music Video - Watch Now!

Eminem is battling his demons in his new music video.

The 45-year-old rapper faces the bad reviews of his 2017 album Revival in the music video for his new song “Fall.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Eminem

Eminem‘s new album Kamikaze has faced tons of backlash. Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds slammed Eminem for using the word “fa—t” in a couple songs featured on the new album.

You can stream Eminem‘s new album Kamikaze here.

Watch the music video for “Fall” below.
