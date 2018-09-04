Eminem Calls Out His Critics in 'Fall' Music Video - Watch Now!

Eminem is battling his demons in his new music video.

The 45-year-old rapper faces the bad reviews of his 2017 album Revival in the music video for his new song “Fall.”

Eminem‘s new album Kamikaze has faced tons of backlash. Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds slammed Eminem for using the word “fa—t” in a couple songs featured on the new album.

Watch the music video for “Fall” below.