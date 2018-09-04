Top Stories
Selena Gomez Breaks Silence on Demi Lovato's Overdose

'The Bachelor' Has Been Revealed!

Noah Cyrus &amp; Lil Xan Seemingly Split After He Accuses Her of Cheating

Does Kendall Jenner Have a New Man in Her Life?

Tue, 04 September 2018 at 10:40 am

Henry Cavill to Star in 'The Witcher' on Netflix!

Henry Cavill has landed his next big role – he’ll star in Netflix’s The Witcher series!

Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia (Cavill), a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.

The first season will have eight-episodes. This role mark’s Henry‘s first return to episodic television since 2010 when he appeared on The Tudors.
Photos: Getty
