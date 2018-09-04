Jay-Z to Present City of Hope Honor to Warner/Chappell Music CEO Jon Platt!

Jay-Z is presenting a big honor to Jon Platt!

The 4:44 rapper will be joining the CEO and chairman of Warner/Chappell Music for the City of Hope Gala on October 11 in Los Angeles, hosted by Pharrell.

The gala supports the acclaimed nonprofit clinical research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases.

There, Jay will present the prestigious Spirit of Life award to Jon.

“It’s no secret that I don’t like being the center of attention, that’s for the songwriters, but when I accept the Spirit of Life award this fall, I can’t think of anyone else I’d rather have presenting it. Jay is unquestionably one of the most giving and genuine people I know, not to mention one of the greatest songwriters on the planet. I’m lucky to call him my brother. October 11 is going to be a really special, unforgettable night,” said Jon.

Jay will be returning from his On The Run II Tour with Beyonce. We’re hoping she’ll also be in attendance at the star-studded event!