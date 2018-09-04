Top Stories
Selena Gomez Breaks Silence on Demi Lovato's Overdose

Selena Gomez Breaks Silence on Demi Lovato's Overdose

Kourtney Kardashian Photographed with Younes Bendjima Weeks After Split

Kourtney Kardashian Photographed with Younes Bendjima Weeks After Split

'The Bachelor' Has Been Revealed!

'The Bachelor' Has Been Revealed!

Does Kendall Jenner Have a New Man in Her Life?

Does Kendall Jenner Have a New Man in Her Life?

Tue, 04 September 2018 at 1:31 pm

Jay-Z to Present City of Hope Honor to Warner/Chappell Music CEO Jon Platt!

Jay-Z to Present City of Hope Honor to Warner/Chappell Music CEO Jon Platt!

Jay-Z is presenting a big honor to Jon Platt!

The 4:44 rapper will be joining the CEO and chairman of Warner/Chappell Music for the City of Hope Gala on October 11 in Los Angeles, hosted by Pharrell.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jay-Z

The gala supports the acclaimed nonprofit clinical research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases.

There, Jay will present the prestigious Spirit of Life award to Jon.

“It’s no secret that I don’t like being the center of attention, that’s for the songwriters, but when I accept the Spirit of Life award this fall, I can’t think of anyone else I’d rather have presenting it. Jay is unquestionably one of the most giving and genuine people I know, not to mention one of the greatest songwriters on the planet. I’m lucky to call him my brother. October 11 is going to be a really special, unforgettable night,” said Jon.

Jay will be returning from his On The Run II Tour with Beyonce. We’re hoping she’ll also be in attendance at the star-studded event!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: City of Hope
Posted to: Jay Z, Jon Platt

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mel B is slamming ex husband Stephen Belafonte after he claimed she's an unfit mother - TMZ
  • This famous YouTuber just got his first tattoo - and documented the whole process - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Garner celebrates one-year anniversary on Instagram - TooFab
  • This movie got an eight-minute standing ovation at the 2018 Venice Film Festival - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the latest scoop on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Just Jared Jr