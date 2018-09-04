Joaquin Phoenix & John C. Reilly Attend 'The Sisters Brothers' Premiere at Deauville Film Festival!

Joaquin Phoenix and John C. Reilly are celebrating the premiere of their new film!

The two co-stars hit the red carpet at the premiere of The Sisters Brothers on Tuesday (September 4) at the 2018 Deauville Film Festival in Deauville, France.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Joaquin Phoenix

Director Jacques Audiard and screenplay co-writer Thomas Bidegain posed with the stars on the red carpet.

The Sisters Brothers is a western dark comedy, based on the novel of the same name by Patrick deWitt, about two notorious assassin brothers Eli and Charlie Sisters Together, they get caught up in the California Gold Rush.