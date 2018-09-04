Top Stories
Selena Gomez Breaks Silence on Demi Lovato's Overdose

Selena Gomez Breaks Silence on Demi Lovato's Overdose

Kourtney Kardashian Photographed with Younes Bendjima Weeks After Split

Kourtney Kardashian Photographed with Younes Bendjima Weeks After Split

'The Bachelor' Has Been Revealed!

'The Bachelor' Has Been Revealed!

Does Kendall Jenner Have a New Man in Her Life?

Does Kendall Jenner Have a New Man in Her Life?

Tue, 04 September 2018 at 3:00 pm

Joaquin Phoenix & John C. Reilly Attend 'The Sisters Brothers' Premiere at Deauville Film Festival!

Joaquin Phoenix & John C. Reilly Attend 'The Sisters Brothers' Premiere at Deauville Film Festival!

Joaquin Phoenix and John C. Reilly are celebrating the premiere of their new film!

The two co-stars hit the red carpet at the premiere of The Sisters Brothers on Tuesday (September 4) at the 2018 Deauville Film Festival in Deauville, France.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Joaquin Phoenix

Director Jacques Audiard and screenplay co-writer Thomas Bidegain posed with the stars on the red carpet.

The Sisters Brothers is a western dark comedy, based on the novel of the same name by Patrick deWitt, about two notorious assassin brothers Eli and Charlie Sisters Together, they get caught up in the California Gold Rush.
Just Jared on Facebook
joaquin phoenix john c reilly deauville festival 2018 01
joaquin phoenix john c reilly deauville festival 2018 02
joaquin phoenix john c reilly deauville festival 2018 03
joaquin phoenix john c reilly deauville festival 2018 04
joaquin phoenix john c reilly deauville festival 2018 05
joaquin phoenix john c reilly deauville festival 2018 06
joaquin phoenix john c reilly deauville festival 2018 07
joaquin phoenix john c reilly deauville festival 2018 08
joaquin phoenix john c reilly deauville festival 2018 09

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Joaquin Phoenix, John C. Reilly

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mel B is slamming ex husband Stephen Belafonte after he claimed she's an unfit mother - TMZ
  • This famous YouTuber just got his first tattoo - and documented the whole process - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Garner celebrates one-year anniversary on Instagram - TooFab
  • This movie got an eight-minute standing ovation at the 2018 Venice Film Festival - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the latest scoop on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Just Jared Jr