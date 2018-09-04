Jonas Brothers Go On Double Date with Fiancees Priyanka Chopra & Sophie Turner!

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra lead the way while heading out with Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner on Tuesday night (September 4) in New York City.

The two engaged couples were en route to the U.S. Open to watch Priyanka‘s good friend Serena Williams compete in the quarterfinals. She won and will be heading to the semifinals!

Joe and Sophie have attended the U.S Open two previous times in the past week, including the night before with Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle.

Priyanka took to Instagram that day to wish her dog Diana a happy second birthday!