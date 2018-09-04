Top Stories
Selena Gomez Breaks Silence on Demi Lovato's Overdose

Kourtney Kardashian Photographed with Younes Bendjima Weeks After Split

'The Bachelor' Has Been Revealed!

Does Kendall Jenner Have a New Man in Her Life?

Tue, 04 September 2018 at 9:11 pm

Jonas Brothers Go On Double Date with Fiancees Priyanka Chopra & Sophie Turner!

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra lead the way while heading out with Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner on Tuesday night (September 4) in New York City.

The two engaged couples were en route to the U.S. Open to watch Priyanka‘s good friend Serena Williams compete in the quarterfinals. She won and will be heading to the semifinals!

Joe and Sophie have attended the U.S Open two previous times in the past week, including the night before with Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle.

Priyanka took to Instagram that day to wish her dog Diana a happy second birthday!
Photos: SplashNewsOnline, BackGrid USA
Posted to: 2018 U.S. Open, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner

