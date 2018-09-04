Top Stories
Noah Cyrus &amp; Lil Xan Seemingly Split After He Accuses Her of Cheating

Noah Cyrus & Lil Xan Seemingly Split After He Accuses Her of Cheating

Lindsay Lohan Shares Viral Dancing Video: 'Do the Lilo!'

Lindsay Lohan Shares Viral Dancing Video: 'Do the Lilo!'

Kim Kardashian Responds to Rumors of Affair with Drake

Kim Kardashian Responds to Rumors of Affair with Drake

Bella Thorne's Home Burglarized, $150k in Goods Stolen

Bella Thorne's Home Burglarized, $150k in Goods Stolen

Tue, 04 September 2018 at 12:53 am

Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich Take Their Dogs to the Dog Park

Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich Take Their Dogs to the Dog Park

Julianne Hough and husband Brooks Laich meet up with friends at a dog park on Sunday (September 2) in Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old actress, singer, and dancer was spotted hanging out with her dogs Lexi and Harley at the park.

Julianne celebrated her best friend Riawna Capri‘s engagement to Morgan Beau over the weekend.

“LOVE THEIR LOVE 😍 @riawna and @morganbeau are ENGAGED!! 💍 I have never known a couple that is more beautiful, pure, or in love as these two. Thank you for letting me be apart of your special day(s) celebrating your love! 😂 #SheSaidYes,” she wrote on Instagram.

Just Jared on Facebook
julianne hough brooks laich take their dogs to the dog park 01
julianne hough brooks laich take their dogs to the dog park 02
julianne hough brooks laich take their dogs to the dog park 03
julianne hough brooks laich take their dogs to the dog park 04
julianne hough brooks laich take their dogs to the dog park 05

Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline
Posted to: Brooks Laich, Celebrity Pets, Julianne Hough

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mel B is slamming ex husband Stephen Belafonte after he claimed she's an unfit mother - TMZ
  • This famous YouTuber just got his first tattoo - and documented the whole process - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Garner celebrates one-year anniversary on Instagram - TooFab
  • This movie got an eight-minute standing ovation at the 2018 Venice Film Festival - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the latest scoop on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Just Jared Jr