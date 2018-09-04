Top Stories
Tue, 04 September 2018 at 12:28 pm

Kate Upton & Justin Verlander Host Grand Slam Adoption Event in Houston!

Kate Upton & Justin Verlander Host Grand Slam Adoption Event in Houston!

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are supporting a wonderful cause!

The 26-year-old model and actress and the 35-year-old baseball player hosted a reception for Grand Slam Adoption Event and Wins For Warriors Foundation at Grace’s On Kirby on Monday (September 3) in Houston, Texas.

The event was held to raise funds for adoptable dogs to become service animals for military veterans.

“Loved hosting the 4th Annual Grand Slam Adoption Event with @justinverlander! We met the most amazing adoptable dogs and hope every single one finds loving homes!” Kate wrote on Instagram.
