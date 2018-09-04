Top Stories
Jonas Brothers Go On Double Date with Fiancees Priyanka Chopra & Sophie Turner!

Selena Gomez Breaks Silence on Demi Lovato's Overdose

Are Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima Back Together? Here's the Latest Scoop

Does Kendall Jenner Have a New Man in Her Life?

Tue, 04 September 2018 at 11:42 pm

Katie Holmes Supports Simon Huck's 'A. Human' Opening!

Katie Holmes Supports Simon Huck's 'A. Human' Opening!

Katie Holmes poses with Simon Huck while attending the launch of A. Human on Tuesday (September 4) in New York City.

A. Human is an immersive, theatrical art experience produced by Society of Spectacle, a live entertainment storytelling brand that Simon founded.

The experience “uses set design, technology, prosthetics, live actors and more to blur the line between reality and fantasy, all while asking very real questions about our definitions of self-expression.” You can attend now through September 30!

More celebs at the event included Queer Eye‘s Antoni Porowski, Tan France, and Jonathan Van Ness, as well as models Nina Agdal, Toni Garrn, and Eric Rutherford.
Photos: Getty
