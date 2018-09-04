Top Stories
Selena Gomez Breaks Silence on Demi Lovato's Overdose

Selena Gomez Breaks Silence on Demi Lovato's Overdose

Kourtney Kardashian Photographed with Younes Bendjima Weeks After Split

Kourtney Kardashian Photographed with Younes Bendjima Weeks After Split

'The Bachelor' Has Been Revealed!

'The Bachelor' Has Been Revealed!

Does Kendall Jenner Have a New Man in Her Life?

Does Kendall Jenner Have a New Man in Her Life?

Tue, 04 September 2018 at 2:02 pm

Kendall Jenner Joins Kim Kardashian & Kourtney Kardashian for a Fun Labor Day Weekend Party!

Kendall Jenner Joins Kim Kardashian & Kourtney Kardashian for a Fun Labor Day Weekend Party!

Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian are having a fun-filled family holiday weekend!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians co-stars spent time together with friends over the weekend for Labor Day (September 3).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner

The sisters were joined by Bella Hadid, Luka Sabbat, Charlotte Lawrence, Jen Atkin, Simi & Haze Khadra and Fai Khadra at their Labor Day BBQ, complete with lots of snacks.

In their Instagram snaps from the party, Kourtney showed off her guacamole courtesy of Kris Jenner‘s recipe, while Bella showed off her watermelon slicing skills. It looks like they had an amazing time together!

Check out the new commercial for Kendall‘s Kendall+Kylie line with Kylie Jenner, directed by Sophia Banks, below!
Just Jared on Facebook
kendall jenner labor day weekend instagram 01
kendall jenner labor day weekend instagram 02
kendall jenner labor day weekend instagram 03
kendall jenner labor day weekend instagram 04
kendall jenner labor day weekend instagram 05
kendall jenner labor day weekend instagram 06
kendall jenner labor day weekend instagram 07
kendall jenner labor day weekend instagram 08
kendall jenner labor day weekend instagram 09
kendall jenner labor day weekend instagram 10
kendall jenner labor day weekend instagram 11

Photos: Instagram: @kendalljenner
Posted to: Charlotte Lawrence, Fai Khadra, Haze Khadra, Jen Atkin, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Luka Sabbat, Simi Khadra

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mel B is slamming ex husband Stephen Belafonte after he claimed she's an unfit mother - TMZ
  • This famous YouTuber just got his first tattoo - and documented the whole process - Just Jared Jr
  • Jennifer Garner celebrates one-year anniversary on Instagram - TooFab
  • This movie got an eight-minute standing ovation at the 2018 Venice Film Festival - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the latest scoop on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Just Jared Jr
  • GetOffMyLawn

    So they are celebrating Labor Day? That is too funny.

  • Tandy

    Nepotism model Kendull doesn’t seem to get many jobs anymore.

  • Tandy

    Nepotism model Kendull doesn’t seem to get many jobs anymore.

  • Stoni

    japan wants to continue whaling!!!! Those POS!!!! Sending bad karma to japan!!!!

  • Stoni

    japan wants to continue whaling!!!! Those POS!!!! Sending bad karma to japan!!!!