Kendall Jenner Joins Kim Kardashian & Kourtney Kardashian for a Fun Labor Day Weekend Party!

Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian are having a fun-filled family holiday weekend!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians co-stars spent time together with friends over the weekend for Labor Day (September 3).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner

The sisters were joined by Bella Hadid, Luka Sabbat, Charlotte Lawrence, Jen Atkin, Simi & Haze Khadra and Fai Khadra at their Labor Day BBQ, complete with lots of snacks.

In their Instagram snaps from the party, Kourtney showed off her guacamole courtesy of Kris Jenner‘s recipe, while Bella showed off her watermelon slicing skills. It looks like they had an amazing time together!

Check out the new commercial for Kendall‘s Kendall+Kylie line with Kylie Jenner, directed by Sophia Banks, below!