Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About Baby True's First Swimming Lessons - 'She Loves the Water!'

True Thompson might not be able to walk yet, but she can swim!

Khloe Kardashian took to her app and website on Tuesday afternoon (September 4) to share reveal that her 4-month-old daughter has already had her first swimming lesson – and she’s obsessed with the water.

“True had her first Mommy and Daddy swim class,” the 34-year-old reality star wrote. “It was really special and we learned a bunch of tips swimming with her. She loves the water!”

Khloe added: “She’s also getting used to dunking under the water, which she enjoys. After each dunk, she sticks her tongue out and just smiles from ear to ear! She lovesss the water!”