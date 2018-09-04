Kourtney Kardashian Photographed with Younes Bendjima Weeks After Split

Could Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima be rekindling their romance? They were photographed out together and the pics have fans talking!

TMZ has photographs of Kourtney and a man that looks like Younes in her car outside of a sushi restaurant in Malibu, California on Monday (September 3).

It’s unclear if they dined out or met up after the meal, but Younes was in the driver’s seat of Kourtney‘s ride. They apparently drove off together.

If you don’t know, news of their breakup surfaced in early August, and things quickly got contentious when Younes got angry and the media for suggesting he was rebounding while on a trip with friends. Kourtney‘s sisters quickly came to her defense and called out Younes.

See the new photos of Kourtney with Younes at TMZ.