Selena Gomez Breaks Silence on Demi Lovato's Overdose

Kourtney Kardashian Photographed with Younes Bendjima Weeks After Split

'The Bachelor' Has Been Revealed!

Does Kendall Jenner Have a New Man in Her Life?

Tue, 04 September 2018 at 11:54 am

Kourtney Kardashian Photographed with Younes Bendjima Weeks After Split

Could Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima be rekindling their romance? They were photographed out together and the pics have fans talking!

TMZ has photographs of Kourtney and a man that looks like Younes in her car outside of a sushi restaurant in Malibu, California on Monday (September 3).

It’s unclear if they dined out or met up after the meal, but Younes was in the driver’s seat of Kourtney‘s ride. They apparently drove off together.

If you don’t know, news of their breakup surfaced in early August, and things quickly got contentious when Younes got angry and the media for suggesting he was rebounding while on a trip with friends. Kourtney‘s sisters quickly came to her defense and called out Younes.

See the new photos of Kourtney with Younes at TMZ.
  • Mariano

    Another fake, boring storyline for their trashy show.

  • lauren

    It’s obvious he was using her

  • Michiru

    Renewing his PR relationship contract.

  • Sim

    Question why isn’t he faces assault and battery charges, really who cares who this boring cvt parades around with.

  • Lisa

    You can’t face assault charges if no one presses charges…

  • Lisa

    Just like she was/is using him. People care way more about couples than about single people.