Tue, 04 September 2018 at 4:02 pm

Kristen Stewart Shares a Line From a Movie She's Writing That's 'Not Something People Would Be Comfortable Hearing'

Kristen Stewart Shares a Line From a Movie She's Writing That's 'Not Something People Would Be Comfortable Hearing'

Kristen Stewart is on the cover of Mastermind Magazine‘s fourth issue, on newsstands in select cities now!

Here’s what the 28-year-old actress had to share with the mag…

On gender roles: “The mythology of gender is something that is spoon fed to people from the day they’re born. When you dismiss that idea, it’s so much more fun to realize that you have pretty much everything in you. Better than putting yourself into one, for me.”

On a line from a movie she’s writing right now: “My favorite line in this movie I’m currently writing is, ‘I thought about Sienna Torres and her shoving her hand into my wide-open c*nt about as wide as a mouth saying motherf*cker.’ That’s not something people would be comfortable hearing, up until right now, but I think it’s the perfect time. There’s nothing dirty about it, but I’m definitely going to be vulgar, and I’m definitely going to be completely unabashedly open about the fact that we’re entirely sexual beings.”

If you missed it, Kristen also spoke about her sexuality in the interview. See what she said here!

For more from Kristen, visit MastermindMagazine.com.
Credit: Collier Schorr
