Kristen Stewart Talks About Her Sexuality in Candid Interview

Kristen Stewart is opening up about sexual ambiguity, and why she prefers to keep things ambiguous.

“Yeah, ambiguity is my favorite thing ever. In terms of sexuality? For sure,” the 28-year-old actress told Paris-based Mastermind magazine (via People).

“And also in making films, if you perfectly answer every question, you don’t allow for people to have their own experience and really indulge a thought. I feel the same way about how we f**k each other. You don’t want to know everything all the time,” Kristen added.

In addition, Kristen spoke with the mag about the need for more coming-of-age movies about women.

“Right now, I’m so aware of the fact that we’ve watched, cinematically, men and their way into their bodies and do physical things that feel fundamental to this male perspective,” she told the mag. “In every coming of age story we see about a young girl, even if it’s the truest, most sincere thing, what’s lacking is the physical honesty of actual female experience and the way we discover our bodies. It’s like we’re scared of using certain words.”

Kristen doesn’t often open up about her personal life, but she’s most recently been linked to Victoria’s Secret model Stella Maxwell.