Lady Gaga & Harrison Ford Will Be Honored By SAG-AFTRA Foundation

Lady Gaga and Harrison Ford are set to receive the Artists Inspiration Awards from the SAG-AFTRA Foundation!

“We are honored to recognize two of the most iconic and beloved artists worldwide who have not only made indelible impacts on our culture and the arts, but who have chosen to use their influence to make a difference for others,” SAG-AFTRA Foundation Board President JoBeth Williams said in a statement (via Variety).

The award is usually honored to an artist who has “used their platform to advance humanitarian and philanthropic causes.”

The awards will be given out on November 8 at the annual Patron of the Artists Awards.