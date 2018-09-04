Lauren Jauregui Says She's 'Learned So Much' Since Coming Out as Bisexual

Lauren Jauregui looks super chic in a blue snakeskin-print pantsuit as she strikes a pose on the cover of the September of Nylon magazine.

In the mag, the 22-year-old former Fifth Harmony singer opens up about her sexuality, her support system, and the inspiration behind her music.

On her sexuality: “I’ve learned so much, even about the gender binary since I came out as bisexual, and I’m sure that I could fall in love with anyone as long as their soul was genuine. That’s all that really matters to me. I don’t care about the physical. I care about your trauma and sh**, and if you’re projecting that sh** on to me, but that’s really it, because, at the end of the day, we’re all just humans and if we’re attracted to each other, we’re just attracted to each other. So, I just explore that fluidity all the time.”

On her supportive family: “I’m so grateful that, every day, my family is so supportive of my dreams and who I want to be as a person. They never tried to make me feel like I had to be something… Maybe it’s ‘cause they knew that they couldn’t tell me that sh**, ‘cause I was so set on what I wanted to do my whole life.”

On her new music: “My art is just self-explorative. I’m gonna talk about whatever it is that I’m going through, so if what I went through, I went through with a girl, you’re gonna hear about it from that perspective. If what I went through, I did with a man, you’re gonna hear it from that perspective, ‘cause I just love souls.

For more from Lauren‘s cover story, head to Nylon.com.