Natalie Portman Brings 'Vox Luxe' to Venice Film Festival 2018

Natalie Portman is simply stunning at the 2018 Venice Film Festival.

The Oscar-winning actress attended the photo call for her film Vox Luxe at the film festival on Tuesday (September 4) in Venice, Italy.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Natalie Portman

Natalie was joined by her co-stars Stacy Martin, Raffey Cassidy, and writer/director Brady Corbet.

Stay tuned for the photos from the movie’s premiere, which is set to take place later today.

Check out the photos of Natalie Portman and her co-stars at the Vox Luxe photo call in Venice…