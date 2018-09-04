Top Stories
Selena Gomez Breaks Silence on Demi Lovato's Overdose

'The Bachelor' Has Been Revealed!

Noah Cyrus &amp; Lil Xan Seemingly Split After He Accuses Her of Cheating

Does Kendall Jenner Have a New Man in Her Life?

Tue, 04 September 2018 at 9:07 am

Natalie Portman Brings 'Vox Luxe' to Venice Film Festival 2018

Natalie Portman is simply stunning at the 2018 Venice Film Festival.

The Oscar-winning actress attended the photo call for her film Vox Luxe at the film festival on Tuesday (September 4) in Venice, Italy.

Natalie was joined by her co-stars Stacy Martin, Raffey Cassidy, and writer/director Brady Corbet.

Stay tuned for the photos from the movie’s premiere, which is set to take place later today.

Check out the photos of Natalie Portman and her co-stars at the Vox Luxe photo call in Venice…
